UrduPoint.com

Mock Flood Exercise Conducted In Indus River

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Mock flood exercise conducted in Indus River

Under the supervision of Ali Hussain DEO Rescue 1122 Attock, a mock flood exercise was conducted at Shadi Khan in the Indus River to deal with the flood situation in the coming monsoon

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Ali Hussain DEO Rescue 1122 Attock, a mock flood exercise was conducted at Shadi Khan in the Indus River to deal with the flood situation in the coming monsoon.

DSP Traffic Attock Tahir Abbas, SHO Police Station Rango Haji Mohammad Nawaz, Senior Journalist Karim Khan, Media Coordinator Rescue Amir Nawaz, In-charge Hazro Muneeb Qureshi, District Officer Civil Defence Organization Attock Aqeel Alam Khattak, Group Warden Publicity Nisar Ali Khan and their entire team. DHO Hazro Dr. Rasheed Khan, President Ujala Ghourghashti, Hafiz Wasiq Khan, GS Javed Akhtar, Vice Presidents Saeed Lala, Shaukat Saleem and Chairman of All Brothers Welfare Trust Muhammad Ishaq and Chairman for Pakistan Sher Rehman along with their respective teams and ambulances were present on this occasion.

Emergency control room established by Rescue 1122, other institutions and private welfare organizations Ujala, All Brothers also set up relief camps to provide timely and better relief to the people. The Assistant Commissioner inspected Rescue 1122 Attock and the relief camps and mock drills set up by all institutions and private organizations to deal with the floods. Rescue 1122 demonstrated the emergency evacuation and diving of people trapped in flood-affected areas, the trained Community Emergency Response Teams of Rescue 1122 also performed well and appreciated the audience.

Expressed complete satisfaction with the performance of the institutions, especially Rescue 1122. Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Kamran Ashraf said that we have already taken steps to deal with the possible flood situation in view of the forecast of monsoon rains so that relief can be provided to the people in time.

The objective of the exercise is to test the performance of the institutions in providing emergency assistance to people in case of possible floods. He said that the performance of all institutions including Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence is satisfactory and all institutions across the district have full capacity to deal with any emergency situation.

District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain said that Rescue 1122 is fully prepared to deal with the flood situation and Rescue 1122 is equipped with trained manpower and modern techniques and modern equipment and the rescue personnel are ready for everyday emergencies as well as any sudden calamity.

District Officer Civil Defence Aqeel Khattak said that with limited resources and self-help, the trained volunteers of Civil Defense are ready to deal with any emergency situation with the best skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Police Station Marriage Traffic Attock Hazro Mohammad Nawaz Rescue 1122 Media All Best Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins t ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabi ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain

33 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, glo ..

UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, globally with scientific breakthr ..

33 minutes ago
 SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India t ..

SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India to promote further trade, inves ..

1 hour ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.