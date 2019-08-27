Model Court acquits four accused in attack case in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Tuesday acquitted four accused in attack case due to insufficient evidence.

The Model Criminal Trial Court Judge and Civil Judge and the Judicial Magistrate No.

12 Asif Ali Jatoi found accused Arif Alias Mendha, Rizwan Dahi Bara, Ashraf Shah and Waqas Shah innocent during the trial of a case of an attack on the complainant Aftab Gaddi and his brother Waqar Gaddi by knives in which they both had gotten injured.

According to the prosecution, complainant Aftab Gaddi had registered case against above mentioned accused in the year 2017.