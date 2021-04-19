UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Sentences To 7 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded death sentence to one while Rigorous Imprisonment (RI)was awarded to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the model courts set up across the country decided 166 cases.

Model Criminal courts disposed of 33 cases including 13 cases of murder and 20 narcotics.

Similarly, the civil model courts decided 76 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 57 cases.

The fine of Rs 67,21,493 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

