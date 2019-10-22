Model Courts dispose of 1021 cases in Rawalpindi

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 1021 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 1021 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 184 cases including 52 cases of murder and 132 narcotics.

The 125 civil model courts decided 410 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 427 cases.

The fine of Rs 37,420,778 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 9 accused.