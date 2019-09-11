UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 111 Murder And Narcotics Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:26 PM

The 167 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 111 cases including 34 cases of murder and 77 narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 111 cases including 34 cases of murder and 77 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority death sentence was awarded to 2 while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 7 accused in different cases on September 11.

The fine of Rs 2,157,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He said that the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis.

