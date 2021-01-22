Modern agri programmes launched in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed said on Friday that on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,various modern agriculture programmes were launched here in Kasur to uplift the agriculture economy.

The growers not only provided subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agriculture machinery but also provided with drip irrigation system.

He said this while addressing a meeting at district agriculture advisory,DC committee room.

He directed the agriculture field staff to provide relief to farmers on priority,adding that they should encourage them to adopt modern irrigation technology.

He urged the staff to keep check on the prices of fertilizers in the markets and said strict action would be taken against fake fertilizers sellers.

On the occasion,ADCR abid Hussain Bhatti, Deputy Director agriculture (extension) Naveed Amjad,and other concerned officers were also present.