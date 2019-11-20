Modern research essential for development of livestock sector: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the main purpose of holding Livestock Expo 2019 was to raise awareness about importance of livestock sector and investors were being provided a platform to invest in same sector to improve province's economy.

He said while addressing at a seminar on first Livestock Expo at Balochistan University.

The chief minister said Balochistan had vast areas of natural pastures and it would take advantage for exporting halal meat according to the world's demand, saying the systematic processing and packing would move the sector towards development.

He said, "Present government's was endeavoring to develop all sectors in the province's interest.

" He said modern research was need of the hour to develop the livestock sector as in other countries, agriculture and livestock had played a major role in improving the economy.

Jam Kamal said now time had come that we should also utilize modern style of farming and technology to achieve the required result.

"Confidence of foreign investors had been boosted to invest in Balochistan by holding Livestock Expo successfully", he said.

Later, the chief minister also inspected various stalls of Expo.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain Fazeel Asghar, Deputy Governor Sistant Balochistan Iran Majid Mehbuba, various companies' CEOs and a large number of people were present on the occasion.