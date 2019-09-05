Modern technology being utilised for security during Muharram: IGP Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said the latest technology was being utilised during Muharram and officials were also performing security duties actively.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of scholars at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

He said that security of people was duty of the department and officials would continue to perform it with complete honesty and responsibility.

During the meeting, scholars said they were satisfied with security arrangements for Imambargahs, processions and Majalis.

The IGP said that all available resources would be utilised for security of Muharram 9 and 10 main processions and Majalis while all RPOs and DPOs will also visit personally to review arrangements.

Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafari and other Ulema were also present in the delegation.