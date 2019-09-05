UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Technology Being Utilised For Security During Muharram: IGP Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:26 PM

Modern technology being utilised for security during Muharram: IGP Punjab

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said the latest technology was being utilised during Muharram and officials were also performing security duties actively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said the latest technology was being utilised during Muharram and officials were also performing security duties actively.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of scholars at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

He said that security of people was duty of the department and officials would continue to perform it with complete honesty and responsibility.

During the meeting, scholars said they were satisfied with security arrangements for Imambargahs, processions and Majalis.

The IGP said that all available resources would be utilised for security of Muharram 9 and 10 main processions and Majalis while all RPOs and DPOs will also visit personally to review arrangements.

Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafari and other Ulema were also present in the delegation.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Visit Nawaz Khan All Muharram

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

8 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

30 minutes ago

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

57 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

1 hour ago

A toddler electrocuted in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.