Modern Technology Required To Achieve Past Glory Of PTV: Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Modern technology required to achieve past glory of PTV: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said to achieve past glory of the state-run channel Pakistan Television (PTV), state-of-the-art technology was required to compete with private media in this digital era.

He expressed these views while talking to ptv Quetta Center General Manager Muhammad Ayub Babai and Programme Manager Faheem Shah who called on him here at the Governor House, a press release said.

He also regretted that people was still deprived from the broadcasting of the PTV's Bolan Channel in rural areas of the province after passing 15 years despite it was being watched in 40 foreign countries around the world.

The governor said people could be provided positive and latest news in local languages including Brohi, Pashto and Balochi through this channel in the province, saying that Bolan Channel could be utilized to highlight the language, history and outstanding values of local people of the province.

He said dramas of PTV were not only made on high standard but also had a unique status in terms of knowledge and traditions, adding that it was imperative that entire broadcasting be promoted by keeping latest techniques in order to uphold this national channel's tradition.

The Governor also emphasized that measures should be taken for the financial support of talented artists including singers to improve their social status.

Babai informed the Governor about the issues being faced by the Quetta center during the meeting.

The Governor also assured him that he would take all possible steps to address lack of funds and boosters issues for the districts of Balochsitan.

