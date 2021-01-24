UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Has Indian Human Lives Sacrificed For An Election Stunt: Andy Vermaut

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Modi has Indian human lives sacrificed for an election stunt: Andy Vermaut

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Andy Vermaut, the member of the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) has said that Narendra Modi has Indian human lives sacrificed for an election stunt.

In her tweeter message here, she said "This had been showed his craze to rule in India".

"I will therefore call for the resignation of Narendra Modi at all international forums", she added.

She said "It is shameful for India and especially for Arnab Goswami, Indian journalist, for his disgraceful actions and we an the international level strongly condemn his actions.

" She said that this is latest example of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its flagrant abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir and a 15-year global defamation campaign against Pakistan exposes more than anything else.

As a human rights activist, we will continue to expose India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan and the fascist government of Narendra Modi.

She has appeals to the entire world to press India to stop its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government's brinkmanship pushes the region into an uncontrollable conflict that was not affordable, she added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India World Narendra Modi Alliance All Government

Recent Stories

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

25 minutes ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

25 minutes ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

40 minutes ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

1 hour ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in Germany

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.