UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Projecting Kashmir's Silence As Normalcy: Mehbooba Mufti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Modi regime projecting Kashmir's silence as normalcy: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that Modi regime is projecting Kashmir's silence as normalcy before the world but everybody knows about the deteriorating condition of the territory in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to reporters in Rajouri district, Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP government in Delhi was earlier projecting that Articles 370 and 35-A were the major road blocks in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, but it proved to be wrong notion, KMS reported.

Even after the abrogation of this article, everybody knows about the deteriorating condition of the Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Rajouri, Mehbooba Mufti while slamming the BJP said a time will come when Article 370 and 35A will be restored and the Indian government will be compelled to say that it had done wrong.

The PDP chief said that the environment in IIOJK after August 5, 2019, had become suffocating.

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to IIOJK and divided it into two territories.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Road Jammu August 2019 Mufti Government

Recent Stories

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

7 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

7 minutes ago
 BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

16 minutes ago
 Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one ..

Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one year

16 minutes ago
 Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 succe ..

Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 successful students of Isra varsity ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.