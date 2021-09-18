(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that Modi regime is projecting Kashmir's silence as normalcy before the world but everybody knows about the deteriorating condition of the territory in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to reporters in Rajouri district, Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP government in Delhi was earlier projecting that Articles 370 and 35-A were the major road blocks in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, but it proved to be wrong notion, KMS reported.

Even after the abrogation of this article, everybody knows about the deteriorating condition of the Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Rajouri, Mehbooba Mufti while slamming the BJP said a time will come when Article 370 and 35A will be restored and the Indian government will be compelled to say that it had done wrong.

The PDP chief said that the environment in IIOJK after August 5, 2019, had become suffocating.

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to IIOJK and divided it into two territories.