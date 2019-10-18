Modi 'riding a tiger' ; 900k troops deployed to silence Kashmiris: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Indian premier Narendra Modi was 'riding a tiger', finding no way to get off, as he continued siege of Kashmiris with 900 thousand troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Indian premier Narendra Modi was 'riding a tiger', finding no way to get off, as he continued siege of Kashmiris with 900 thousand troops.

Quoting a proverb 'He who rides a tiger, is afraid to dismount', the prime minister in a tweet on the 75th consecutive day of lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Modi was fearful of a bloodbath after lifting of curfew.

"As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful, because he knows the moment the siege is lifted, there will be a bloodbath - which would be the only way to subdue the Kashmiri people," said the prime minister.

Imran Khan said "Modi thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900k forces to silence Kashmiris", however, such a heavy deployment in IOJK was meant to terrorize Kashmiris.

"You don't need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorizeeight million Kashmiri people," he said.