UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Action In Kashmir Aims Marginalizing Minorities: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Modi's action in Kashmir aims marginalizing minorities: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said the illegal action taken by Indian government on August 5, last, was a reminder of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) inspired Hindutva mindset of Indian government which was marginalizing minorities especially Muslims.

Describing August, 5, 2019, another black day in the history of IIOJK, he said, the Indian authorities blatantly violated the international laws and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir and tried to further consolidate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory.

Delhi had made the whole valley, largest prison in the world where millions of innocent Kashmiris were illegally captured in jails or detained inside their own homes, the minister said during a walk held here on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day).

A large number of volunteers, government officials and civil society members participated in the walk that commenced from convention centre and culminated at D-Chowk.

The participants chanted slogans against human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the IIOJK and called upon the international community to help Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Civil Society Jammu Gilgit Baltistan August 2019 Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Modi turns Babari mosque  into Mandir

24 minutes ago

PM to address AJK Assembly today

1 hour ago

Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100, expected ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

2 hours ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago

UN ‘actively assisting’ in aftermath of huge B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.