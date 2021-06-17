Moeed Yusuf calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Kashmir and Palestine issues during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Kashmir and Palestine issues during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar's USA visit and meetings with US politicians also came under discussion during the meeting.

Both the leaders were of the view that the solution of Kashmir and Palestine issues as per the UN resolutions was essential for regional peace.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has been very successful on the diplomatic front, adding that there is no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of not only Kashmiris but he has also become the voice of Palestinians.

He further said that the violation of ceasefire by Israel and bombardment on innocent Palestinians is condemnable. He urged that the international organizations of Human Rights should take action against this brutality.

Sarwar said Pakistan stands with peace while India stands with terrorism and extremism, adding that Pakistan's sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and for peace are unparalleled.

"India is committing worst atrocities against the Kashmiris and the minorities of India," he added.

Punjab Governor told Dr Moeed Yusuf about his more than hundred meetings with US officials during his visit to the USA, adding that the US officials appreciated Pakistan's role in raising voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and Human Rights Crisis in Palestine. He said the US senators also hailed Pakistan's war on terrorism and role in Afghan peace process.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris and Palestinian brothers and sisters. He said Pakistan is a facilitator of Afghan peace process and will continue to play its role in regional peace and stability.