MOFA Crises Unit activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on Saturday activated its Crisis Management Unit for the facilitation and assistance of Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families.

They may contact the unit at the following numbers:-

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]

According to MOFA’s post on X account, the emergency numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgzstan for any emergency/ assistance are:-

+996550730550/+996501140874/+996555554476/+996507567667

In addition, the following numbers for CMU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad can also be contacted for any assistance:

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]