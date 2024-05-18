Open Menu

MOFA Crises Unit Activated To Assist Pakistani Nationals In Kyrgyz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MOFA Crises Unit activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on Saturday activated its Crisis Management Unit for the facilitation and assistance of Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families.

They may contact the unit at the following numbers:-

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]

According to MOFA’s post on X account, the emergency numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgzstan for any emergency/ assistance are:-

+996550730550/+996501140874/+996555554476/+996507567667

In addition, the following numbers for CMU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad can also be contacted for any assistance:

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Ishaq Dar May Post

Recent Stories

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

2 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

2 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

14 hours ago
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

14 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

14 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

14 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

14 hours ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan