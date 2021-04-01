(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Mohmand tribal district's emergency service-Rescue 1122 received 1612 calls and successfully tackled 334 emergencies during the last month.

Talking to mdia, District Emergency Officer Hayatullah while quoting the monthly performance report said that the rescue service 1122 timely responded to 334 various accidents in the month of March and provided assistance and relief to victims.

He said that Rescue 1122 Mohmand Control Room received a total of 1612 calls including 786 unnecessary or fake calls and added that these total emergencies include 260 medical, 37 road traffic accidents, one corona emergency, eight fires, one battery blast emergency and 25 emergencies of different nature.

He said during these emergencies 301 victims were handled, out of which 208 were safely hospitalized while 93 were provided medical aid on the spot, adding the Rescue 1122 Mohmand also responded to 144 referral emergencies, including 18 within the district and 126 to other districts.

He said Rescue 1122 Mohmand District had worked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate and assist the public.

He said the service also conducted awareness campaigns and training among the people of Mohmand District.

District Emergency Officer Hayatullah said that the services of Rescue 1122 would continue in the same manner and provide quick emergency services to the people of the district.