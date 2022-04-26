UrduPoint.com

Mohr Help Line 1099 Committed To Assist Childs Abuse, Harrasment

Published April 26, 2022

Mohr help line 1099 committed to assist Childs abuse, harrasment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights help line 1099 was providing vital service for the public and are committed to continue assisting across the country.

Muhammad Hassan Managing Director General of ministry of Human Rights has said on Wednesday the People can still report for child sexual abuse and harassment through helpline.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said The Child Protection Center has assets for the protection of child to avoid abuse in Covid 19 even.

"The Ministry of Human Rights work to tackle ever-evolving threat and to pursue our target of making the country the safest place for the child.

he said.

He said it is obligatory for parents to manage their emotional and mental health during the social distancing required to fight the corona virus pandemic.

He further added that parents should also focus isolation and stress children faces as a result of the pandemic.

He suggest the parents to appreciate any suggestions of child on how to best help them deal with their feelings and study,he added

