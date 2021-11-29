MoHR helpline starts awareness campaign against GVB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) initiated a nationwide campaign to create awareness against gender based violence through its helpline 1099.

The campaign is part of 16 days of activism against any kind of violence against women being observed from November 25 to December 10, annually around the globe, an official of MOHR told APP.

The 1099 Helpline App provides free legal aid to eliminate violence against women.

The helpline streamlines and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms for women rights violations, particularly with regards to Gender Based Violence.

The help line provides free legal advice on violence victims.