MoHR Provided Legal Facility To 233 Convicted Prisoners This Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:45 PM

MoHR provided legal facility to 233 convicted prisoners this year

The Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) has provided legal facilities to 223 convicted prisoners during the year 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has provided legal facilities to 223 convicted prisoners during the year 2019.

According to an official data from Ministry of Human Rights a total number of 223 were convicted in all over the country and legal facilities have been provided to the convicted prisoners in central jails of all the four provinces.

According to the data, in Punjab, a total number of 193 prisoners in which 54 had been faced undertrials and 16 prisoners were in Sindh in which 5 convicted undertrial .

Gilgit Baltistan has 1 convicted and Azad Jamu Kashmir has 4 convicted in which 2 were undertrial also.

The data also revealed that 120 Afghan prisoners and 1 Indian national were also confined in jail of KP who had been provided lawyer and medical facility fully.

