MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education and justice; official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :To maintain peace and ensure sustainable education in the country, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with UNDP is working in the areas of health, education and justice, said an official MoHR here Sunday.

The official further told, we can not take risk of discriminatory access to rehabilitative services which is unfair monopolization of public resources, adding that corruption was a threat to fundamental human rights.

