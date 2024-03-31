Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Felicitates Christian Community On Easter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated the Christian community on Easter.

In a message here on Sunday, he said Easter is a festival that teaches piety, repentance, purgation, purity, peace, love, reconciliation, and salvation, adding that it is more about mere rejoicing.

The Interior Minister said the Christian community is peace-loving and respectable for all of us. Naqvi said Christians played an important role in the Pakistan movement, and they also have a vital role in the development of the country.

"Christian community's patriotism and loyality with the country are beyond doubt," he remarked.

He said father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had had evisaged equal rights, freedom and protection of life and property for all minorities in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said it is the day to renew our pledge to spread the message of unity, brotherhood, and love in the country.

