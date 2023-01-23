Mohsin Raza Naqvi takes oath as Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi took oath as caretaker chief minister of Punjab here on Sunday night.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to the caretaker chief minister in a ceremony held at the Governor's House here.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Malik Ahmad Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbol, Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulifqar and others attended the ceremony.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as interim chief minister Punjab, earlier in the day.

The decision was made in a meeting, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The issue of appointment of caretaker chief minister was referred to the ECP after a bi-partisan parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus within the stipulated time.

Outgoing Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had endorsed the Names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Akram Cheema while Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz had forwarded the names of Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Cheema for the caretaker slot.