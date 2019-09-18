UrduPoint.com
Money Laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Hamza Shahbaz Judicial Remand Extended Upto OCT 02

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:28 PM

Money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shahbaz judicial remand extended upto OCT 02

Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz upto October 2 in Money laundering and Ramzan Sugar mills case.Judge Chaudhry Amir Muhammad Khan of AC took up Money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills case for hearing Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz upto October 2 in Money laundering and Ramzan Sugar mills case.Judge Chaudhry Amir Muhammad Khan of AC took up Money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills case for hearing Wednesday.NAB presented Hamza Shahbaz in the court on completion of remand.

The court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 14 days and ordered NAB to present the accused on October 02 again.Stringent security measures were taken on the occasion of appearance of Hamza Shahbaz in the court.

The passages leading to the court were blocked with erecting barbed wires and placing containers.Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz while talking to media men said a storm of problems is raging in the country and government has ruined the national economy. Imran Khan has prepared his political coffin with lying and U-turn.

