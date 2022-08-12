UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Tree Plantation Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Monsoon tree plantation launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah on Friday inaugurated a monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Muhammad Iqbal Wazir and officials of the district forest department were present on the occasion.

The DC said that trees did not only add to the beauty of the environment, but they were also a major source of oxygen, so more efforts should be made to grow more trees and make the environment healthy, he added.

He urged people to come forward and join hands with the administration to attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.

However, He said it was not the responsibility of a single individual, rather everyone should come forward and take part in the noble cause to ensure a healthy environment for living.

He said there was an important link between trees and human life, as trees had a positive impact on the surrounding environment and provided a healthy atmosphere for human beings, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir also planted a sapling and later prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

