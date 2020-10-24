UrduPoint.com
Morally Bankrupt, Absconders Cannot Be Flag Bearers Of Democracy: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Morally bankrupt, absconders cannot be flag bearers of democracy: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the morally bankrupt and absconders from law could not be flag bearers of democracy and leaders of the nation.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Maryam Nawaz was filled with anger and was confused.

Imran Khan awakened the nation against the corrupt mafia and he would not back down from the struggle against corruption, he added.

