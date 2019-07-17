More than 16000 public complaints registered against cops during current year

Over 16000 public complaints, ranging from illegal detention at police stations, misuse of authority to involvement of cops in criminal activities and so-forth were registered during first six months of the current year at the dedicated centres established by the Sindh Police Department across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 16000 public complaints, ranging from illegal detention at police stations, misuse of authority to involvement of cops in criminal activities and so-forth were registered during first six months of the current year at the dedicated centres established by the Sindh Police Department across the province.

According to a report submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kalim Imam here on Wednesday the complaints were reported via phone, fax, whatsapp, e.mail and regular postal services, leading to immediate action against the culprits.

As per details of the report circulated among the media by the police department itself 457 complaints were related to non-registration of FIRs of which 356 were addressed, 101 were cited to be pending, including 55 found to be baseless and 13 irrelevant. Action was said to be taken against eight police officers/staff for failing to deliver.

Major punishment was said to be imposed on three police officers/staff and minor punishment on another 14 for either maltreating general public or misuse of authority on basis of 1647 complaints of which 986 were handled, 661 were left pending while 50 were found to be fake and 21 irrelevant.

Wrongly implicating unassuming individuals in criminal cases and registration of erroneous FIRs was also a major complaint made by masses at the dedicated centres established by the department while there were charges of inadequate or unsatisfactory investigations against some 153 FIRs registered by aggrieved people.

No less than 183 complaints were also related to involvement of cops in criminal activities 113 of which were found to be true and grievances were said to be duly addressed of the aggrieved.

According to the police department's spokesman a total of 16162 complaints of varied nature against the department itself were registered in a period pertaining to January to June 2019 and of these 8483 were found to be true hence immediate redressal was ensured while another 7679 are under investigation, 418 were established to be fake and 405 irrelevant.

Forty police officers of the provincial police department were found involved in the wrong doings and due action was taken against them.