More than 266,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 266,000 pilgrims have already arrived in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia in preparation for this year's Hajj, figures published by the Saudi Press Agency showed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :More than 266,000 pilgrims have already arrived in the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia in preparation for this year's Hajj, figures published by the Saudi Press Agency showed.

A total of 215,580 people have landed at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since Hajj flights started to arrive, while 17,774 pilgrims are thought to have arrived in Saudi Arabia having travelled over land, The National reported on Monday.

Bangladeshi pilgrims have so far comprised the largest number of pilgrims from one country in Madinah.

So far, 171,606 pilgrims have left Madinah during the past few days on their way to Makkah, while 95,194 have remained in the holy city.

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said authorities in Madinah were working around the clock to ensure visitors enjoy the experience.

The ministry said 448 visits had been carried out to assess pilgrims' accommodation in Madinah for this year's Hajj, 27 visits to check on pilgrims admitted to hospital during pre-pilgrimage season and 161 field visits to evaluate the level of provision for pilgrims in various service outlets.

On Saturday, the ministry announced that only Hajj pilgrims would be permitted to perform Umrah, with registration resuming on July 19th via the Eatmarna app.