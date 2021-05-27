More than 50 civil society organizations will observe World No Tobacco Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :More than 50 civil society organizations throughout Pakistan would commemorate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on 31 May to raise awareness among smokers on hazardous effects of smoking and to pursue them to quit the habit.

It's theme for this year to observe the day prescribed by the WHO is "Commit to Quit", said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The governmental, non-governmental and community-based organizations, while observing COVID-19 SoPs, would arrange meetings, seminars/webinars, rallies and display posters and banners as part of their awareness campaign in different cities and towns of Pakistan. Coalition for Tobacco Control-Pakistan (CTC-PAK), a coalition of more than 50 active civil society organizations and a subsidiary of Society for Alternative Media and Research, would also observe the day in its respective work areas.

The tobacco control activists through different activities on the World No Tobacco Day also emphasize on tax raise on cigarettes packs and urge the government to stop tobacco industry's interference in tobacco control policy issues. The activists would also raise awareness against the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products which are equally harmful for health.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) observed on 31 May every year as a part of World Health Organization (WHO) campaign against smoking. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness against use of tobacco and save health of the people.