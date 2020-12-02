More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi, Quetta-Zhob highways in Nov

Around 986 road accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways during the last month for which 1195 injured people received medical treatment through medical emergency and response centers (MERC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Around 986 road accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways during the last month for which 1195 injured people received medical treatment through medical emergency and response centers (MERC).

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said these emergency response centers along the highways responded to around 986 accidents in the month of November. The centers have recorded the death of four people in road accidents during the same period.

Balochistan government had established 14 MERC on main highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

"Balochistan government had allocated Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centers along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were available at every medical center and a Basic Health Units would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of medical officers, surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centers would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The official said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.