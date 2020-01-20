Morocco can extend cooperation to Pakistan in reining in its energy crisis through solar, wind energy: Moroccan ambassador

Moroccan ambassador in Pakistan Mohammed Karmoune has said talks are underway between Pakistan and Morocco for promoting bilateral ties in diverse sectors n and soon an agreement will be signed between Gwadar port and Morocco port

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Moroccan ambassador in Pakistan Mohammed Karmoune has said talks are underway between Pakistan and Morocco for promoting bilateral ties in diverse sectors n and soon an agreement will be signed between Gwadar port and Morocco port.In an exclusive interview with Daily Morning Mail, Moroccan ambassador to Pakistan said his country attaches significance to its relations with Morocco.He went on to say talks will take place between political leadership of the two countries in next month February, 2020.Although formal diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Morocco started in 1958, yet the relations were existing between the two countries at international level since 1952.

Both the Muslim countries relations are rooted in shared faith and the process of consultations between ministry of religious affairs of two countries continue.Pakistan is member of Al-Qudas committee under king Mohammed v1.

Therefore, the two countries are enjoying better relations.Responding to a question about trade ties, he said Moroccan embassy based in Pakistan has set up organization of traders from both the countries through which facilities are provided to traders so that the opportunities for trade could be scaled up.

He stated that Morocco is rich with natural resources which abounds in raw oil, energy and other resources.

Morocco imports textile, leather and other products from Pakistan. The talks are underway between the two countries to promote tourism. Morocco is skilled in solar and wind energy production and is one among the major countries producing solar and wind energy.He held Pakistan can overcome its energy shortage through solar energy.

Morocco meets major part of its energy needs through solar and wind energy. Morocco can extend cooperation to Pakistan in this regard.To a question he said Pakistan and Morocco are cooperating with each other in the production of fertilizers.

Morocco is located between two seas , therefore, people of Morocco capitalize on extensive facility of water.Pakistan and Morocco have cooperated with each at UN and international level and this cooperation will continue.Citing to current situation in middle East he said Iran and US should together sort out the matters.