Moscow Metro Marks 90th Anniversary With Focus On Infrastructure And Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Moscow Metro has completed its 90th year of operation, marking a significant milestone for one of the world’s largest and longest-running urban transit systems, in 2024 alone, the system transported 2.7 billion passengers.
Modernization has been a continuous process and today, more than 75 per cent of trains are newly developed models, equipped with features such as automated speed control, open gangways, and updated safety systems.
Since its inauguration in 1935, the system has expanded to cover over 550 kilometers of track, with 302 stations, serving an average of 8 million passenger trips per weekday, said a press release here on Monday.
In his comments on the remarkable achievement, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry, Maksim Liksutov said, “The opening of the Metro in 1935 was a historic event for our capital and the entire country. Even then, decades ago, the workers and builders set the highest standards for passenger service. Today, in line with the goals set by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we continue to uphold that standard."
The Deputy Mayor said more than 65,000 people are currently employed by the Moscow Metro and added they not only help serve millions of passengers every day, but also work hard to earn continued trust of Muscovites, so that each journey leaves a positive impression.
"I want to thank every employee for their dedication and wish them continued success,” he maintained.
He said initially launched with a single line spanning 11.5 kilometers and 13 stations, the Moscow Metro has expanded steadily over the past nine decades and added these advancements enable high-frequency operations, with intervals as short as 90 seconds during peak hours.
The system has also implemented digital ticketing solutions, including smart cards, virtual ticket options, and biometric payments, now used in the majority of daily trips. These technologies aim to streamline passenger flow and improve accessibility.
The Deputy Mayor said to mark the anniversary, a series of events and exhibitions were organized in the city, highlighting both the history and evolution of the metro system. Public displays featured restored early-generation trains and archival materials documenting the network's development.
As one of the world’s most heavily used metro systems, the Moscow Metro continues to play a central role in urban transportation, reflecting broader trends in infrastructure investment, technological integration, and mass transit development over the past century.
