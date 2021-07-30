UrduPoint.com

Mostly Hot, Humid Weather Expected In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met office Friday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the the next 24 hours.

However, very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is expected in Khuzdar, Mastung, Chaghi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas.

Moreover, rain-thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Sherani, Musa Khel and its surrounding areas.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20 degrees centigrade and 16.2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

