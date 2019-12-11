Mother, daughter drowns in canal in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman and her 10 years old daughter drowned in a canal at Kotri SITE area on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):A woman and her 10 years old daughter drowned in a canal at Kotri SITE area on Tuesday.

According to report, 30 year old Wazeeran Solangi and her daughter Kainaat were washing clothes at the bank of canal when they slipped into water drowned in it.

Dead bodies of both the victims have been recovered from the canal and then shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro for medico legal formalities.