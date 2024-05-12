Mother's Day Observed To Pay Tribute To Mothers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Mother’s Day was observed and celebrated globally Sunday, including in Pakistan, to honor our mothers.
This annual event, observed on the second Sunday of May, holds a special place in our hearts as it recognizes the immeasurable impact of mothers in our lives.
It's a special day dedicated to recognizing the often overlooked contributions of mothers.
It's a time to acknowledge the immense and selfless role each mother plays in her children's lives and successes, and to express gratitude for it.
The first Mother's Day was celebrated in 1908 in the US, and since then, this day has been observed in more than 50 countries around the world.
As Mother’s Day arrives, families and communities come together to thank the women who have shaped their lives.
With cards, gifts, and acts of kindness, we honor the amazing contributions of mothers everywhere.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder7 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release7 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day7 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 157 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits7 minutes ago
-
EU ambassador visits Nasser Bagh art gallery7 minutes ago
-
ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues8 minutes ago
-
83.3pc TV broadcast content in Pakistan revolves around politics: Report8 minutes ago
-
Police busted 315 criminals during May8 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 213,100 cusecs water18 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 4 outlaws18 minutes ago
-
Excise Rwp launches operation against token tax defaulters, unregistered vehicles1 hour ago