Motorbike snatched on gun point in Dera Ghazi Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Three armed robbers allegedly snatched a motorcycle from a businessman and they were demanding a huge amount for returning of his vehicle

According to police sources, Muhammad Hashim was going on his motorbike when he reached near Chungi Chah Jallu Wala, Taunsa Road, unknown armed robbers stopped him on gunpoint and snatched his motorbike.

Muhammad Hashim registered a FIR with police and he claimed in his report that the robbers were demanding Rs 60,000 or returning his motorbike.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.