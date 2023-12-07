Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Looted Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, looted motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader and recovered eight motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO City police station Shujabad Muhammad Zahid Gill along with his team have raided and arrested three members of Umair alias Billa gang including Muhammad Umair, Shahzad and Muhammad Hussain.

The looted motorcycles were recovered. Eight cases were revealed against the arrested criminals during interrogation.

The recovered motorcycles were handed over to the owners.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shujabad Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

18 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

18 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

18 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

18 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

19 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

19 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

19 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan