Motorcycle lifter gang busted, looted motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader and recovered eight motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO City police station Shujabad Muhammad Zahid Gill along with his team have raided and arrested three members of Umair alias Billa gang including Muhammad Umair, Shahzad and Muhammad Hussain.

The looted motorcycles were recovered. Eight cases were revealed against the arrested criminals during interrogation.

The recovered motorcycles were handed over to the owners.