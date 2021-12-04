UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:29 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and truck here on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 45-year old Muhammad Shafique s/o Nawaz was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding truck ran over motorcycle from the rear side near Kanal Adda at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials rushed the spot and shifted the body to the nearby hospital while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

