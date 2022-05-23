Motorcyclist die in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :One motorcyclist died while another sustained injuries following collision between two motorcycles at China Chowk, Industrial Estate.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased motorcyclist is identified as Abdur Rauf (45), while the other motorcylist namely Ghulam Sarwar sustained injuries and shifted to Nishtar hospital. Police concerned is investigating the incident.