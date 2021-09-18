Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhalwal police station.
Police said on Saturday that 20-year old Muhammad Rauf, r/o Block No 2, was returning home on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven bus hit his two-wheelerat Sargodha-Bhalwal road. He died on the spot.
Police have registered a case against the bus driver who fled the scene.