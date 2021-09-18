Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhalwal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhalwal police station.

Police said on Saturday that 20-year old Muhammad Rauf, r/o Block No 2, was returning home on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven bus hit his two-wheelerat Sargodha-Bhalwal road. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver who fled the scene.