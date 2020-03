SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road mishap in Jhal chakiya Police limits.

Police sources said Muhammad Muddasar a resident of Chak.no 54 NB was going to Sargodha city on a motorcycle for some work when a high speed car hit him from back near Jhal Chakiya road. As result, he died on spot due to severe injuries.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.