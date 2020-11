FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Chak Jhumra area on Friday.

According to the Rescue-1122, 25-year-old Gul Ahmed Khan was travelling on a motorcycle when he collided with a speeding truck near Kararri stop near Jhak Jhumra.

As a result, he suffered multiple injuries and died instantly.

The Rescue team shifted the body to a mortuary.