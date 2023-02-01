Motorcyclist shot dead in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

February 01, 2023

A motorcyclist was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Jaranwala police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 48-year-old Muhammad Saleem resident of Chak 355-GB was going on a motorcycle when some assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot near Kot Kabeer Wala Syedwala Road Jaranwala.

The body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala while the police was investigating the murder, he added.

