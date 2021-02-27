Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashkai closes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Motorway M1-from Peshawar to Rashkai is closed to all traffic due to heavy fog, a official of Motorway Police confirmed here on Saturday.

The public is asked to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights in cars besides keeping the speed of the vehicle low and keep a distance between for safety purposes.

Before starting the journey (MOTORWAY Humsafar) can be contacted on the smartphone application, FM Radio 95 or Helpline 130.