Motorway Police Foil Woman, Three Children Abduction Bid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Motorway police foil woman, three children abduction bid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway police on Friday helped rescue an abducted woman and three children in Mandra area.

According to a Motorway Police spokesman, Motorway police chased a taxi bearing registration number LXF 9255, after hearing voices of a woman and three children who were crying for help.

The police intercepted the taxi in Mandra area and arrested both the abductors namely Sohail Idrees and Shehzad.

Motorway Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol from their possession. Later, the abductors were handed over to District police.

The woman with tears in her eyes thanked the Motorway Police for immediate action and foiling the abduction bid, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

