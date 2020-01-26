UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Foils Drug Trafficking Attempt

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police on Sunday foiled drug trafficking attempt and recovered 37kg hashish from their possession.

According to details, Inspector Irfanullah and Head Constable Mohammad Suleiman were patrolling the motorway M-1, near Charsadda.

Meanwhile, they noticed a car LEH 1684 was parked on the side of the road and the motorway police officers approached there for help but there was no person in the vehicle.

After waiting for some time when no one arrived, on the basis of suspicion, the officers searched the vehicle and then 37kg of hashish was recovered from the vehicle.

The police seized the vehicle and started search of the accused. Later, the District Police Chamkani was also informed of the incident and after taking necessary legal action, the drugs and vehicle were handed over to the District Police Chamkani.

