Motorway Police recover stolen vehicle, car-lifter arrested

National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday recovered a car stolen from Sargodha near Kalar Kahar on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and arrested the car lifter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday recovered a car stolen from Sargodha near Kalar Kahar on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and arrested the car lifter.

As per details, theft of a whilte colour, 2017 model WagonR bearing registration No. LEA 1398 was reported to the NHMP which started searching for the car.

At 07.

00 am they saw the car near Kalar Kahar, and signaled it to stop but the driver sped away, said a news release issued here.

Motorway Police officers under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Malik Aslam chased the vehicle and succeeded to stop the car.

They police team apprehended the car-lifter Farhan Khaliq. Later the local police was informed and further legal process was continuing.