Motorway Various Sections In Punjab Closed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Motorway various sections in Punjab closed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Various sections of motorway in Punjab closed on Tuesday due to persistent foggy conditions.

According to spokesperson motorway police, sections of M-3 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, M-2 from Islamabad to Pindi Bhattian have been closed.

The closure was implemented to ensure the safety and secure travel of the motorist, said spokesperson urging road users to prioritize daytime travel during the foggy season, private news channels reported.

