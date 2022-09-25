Motorways, traffic police conduct road safety awareness lecture for NADRA drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) and City Traffic Police jointly conducted an awareness lecture on road safety for drivers of NADRA.

A road safety lecture was organized by Beat No. 22 at Nadra Headquarters, under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mehmood and sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhary.

Inspector Gulzar Hussain from Motorway Police, Senior Traffic Warden Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Directors NADRA Arif Durrani, Ayub Tareen gave a lecture to the drivers and officers on the importance of road safety.

They said that irreparable loss of life and financial loss could be avoided in Pakistani society in case of accidents by following the traffic rules.

The awareness was given about wearing seat belts while driving, over speeding, the disadvantages of weak tyres and the benefits of wearing helmet while riding motorcycle. Inspector Gulzar Ahmed briefed the drivers about No More campaign issued by Inspector General NH&MP about frequent lane changes, overloading and dozing at wheel.

Road safety stall was also set up by motorway and city traffic police and pamphlets were distributed which was well appreciated by the participants.

At the end of the ceremony, Nadra Deputy Director Arif Durrani thanked the officers motorway and traffic police and distributed commemorative shields among them.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to follow road safety.