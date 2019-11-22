UrduPoint.com
MoU Signing Ceremony Between IBA, OTF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:08 AM

MoU signing ceremony between IBA, OTF

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) to provide yearly scholarships worth Rs. 2 million for undergraduate and graduate students for two years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) to provide yearly scholarships worth Rs. 2 million for undergraduate and graduate students for two years.

The objective of the scholarship is to provide the Institute's promising young students a stepping stone to self-efficiency for two years, an IBA statement said here on Thursday.

The eligibility for the scholarship will be based on the candidates' academic record and his or her requirement of financial assistance.

In the ceremony, the Institute was represented by Acting Executive Director IBA Karachi, Dr. Sayeed Ghani; Head of Corporate Relations and Communications Department, Malahat Awan and other Directors of the Institute while OTF was represented by its CEO Mateen Allahwala, Chairman Board Faisal Khalid Abdullah and others.

The IBA Resource Mobilization Department is striving to create new avenues for helping the financially constrained students at the Institute.

Every year 4000 students get enrolled in the six undergraduate as well as eight graduate programs of the IBA Karachi. Out of these 4000, 1500 students apply for financial assistance. Along with the limited resources of the IBA Karachi, many individuals, businesses, and governments make regular funds available to provide scholarships to the underprivileged students of the Institute.

The OTF is a tax-exempted, not-for-profit Educational Society based inKarachi working towards the cause of education in Pakistan.

