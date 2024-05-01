Open Menu

MPA Amina Sardar Demands Improvement In Laborer Conditions

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MPA Amina Sardar demands improvement in laborer conditions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing PML-N, Amina Sardar, has highlighted the disconnect between the elite and the hardships faced by impoverished laborours, particularly regarding the understanding of inflation.

Despite the annual celebration of International Labour Day on May 1st, Sardar emphasized that the condition of laborers remains largely unchanged.

She expressed these sentiments in a press statement issued on the occasion of International Labor Day.

Sardar paid homage to the labourers of Chicago, whose relentless struggles and sacrifices have ensured that workers' sacrifices are recognized at least one day a year in modern times.

She pointed out that the elite in the country is unaware of the challenges faced by labourers.

Furthermore, Sardar lauded the Federal government's four-year educational emergency plan, aimed at improving the educational prospects of millions of children from underprivileged schools.

She called for the practical implementation of feasible proposals for the welfare of workers, urging both federal and provincial governments to take action.

Sardar advocated for an increase in workers' wages in line with the current inflation rate, noting that previous government directives for a monthly wage of 21,000 rupees have been issued.

She condemned the exploitation of workers through low wages in various sectors, emphasizing the urgent need for reform.

Addressing the societal divisions perpetuated by injustices, Sardar emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to address these disparities and foster a more equitable society.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chicago May From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

16 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan