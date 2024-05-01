MPA Amina Sardar demands improvement in laborer conditions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing PML-N, Amina Sardar, has highlighted the disconnect between the elite and the hardships faced by impoverished laborours, particularly regarding the understanding of inflation.

Despite the annual celebration of International Labour Day on May 1st, Sardar emphasized that the condition of laborers remains largely unchanged.

She expressed these sentiments in a press statement issued on the occasion of International Labor Day.

Sardar paid homage to the labourers of Chicago, whose relentless struggles and sacrifices have ensured that workers' sacrifices are recognized at least one day a year in modern times.

She pointed out that the elite in the country is unaware of the challenges faced by labourers.

Furthermore, Sardar lauded the Federal government's four-year educational emergency plan, aimed at improving the educational prospects of millions of children from underprivileged schools.

She called for the practical implementation of feasible proposals for the welfare of workers, urging both federal and provincial governments to take action.

Sardar advocated for an increase in workers' wages in line with the current inflation rate, noting that previous government directives for a monthly wage of 21,000 rupees have been issued.

She condemned the exploitation of workers through low wages in various sectors, emphasizing the urgent need for reform.

Addressing the societal divisions perpetuated by injustices, Sardar emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to address these disparities and foster a more equitable society.